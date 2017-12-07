Borough sign Pompey Academy trio

Have your say

Mick Catlin has bolstered his Gosport Borough squad by signing a trio of fledging Pompey Academy players.

Matt Mayes, Dan Smith and Matt Casey have all joined the Privett Park outfit on a work-experience loan.

All three are in Borough’s squad for their Southern League premier division trip to Redditch United on Saturday (3pm).

Young Blues captain Mayes is a striker, Smith is a winger and Casey is a towering centre-back.

They all featured in Pompey’s 2-1 extra-time defeat to Leicester City in the FA Youth Cup third round on Tuesday.

Smith opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 32 minutes.

With the academy not having any games over Christmas, Catlin has shrewdly snapped up the starlets.

It will help Gosport as the loans of Conor Davis and Lee Molyneaux are coming to a close.

Catlin said: ‘I feel we need some extra bodies to come in at this stage.

‘They all played for Pompey Academy in their FA Youth Cup tie against Leicester City on Tuesday.

‘Pompey Academy don’t have any games over the Christmas period so it was felt they can gain some good experience with us.

‘I am taking them on a work-experience loan and it can work for both clubs.

‘Pompey can see how they cope with men’s football and it helps us out.

‘Our loan striker Conor Davis is due return to Reading on December 15 and defender Lee Molyneaux is due to go back to the Hawks at the same time.

‘If I can’t extend their loans then at least I will have the Pompey players.’

Borough gave themselves a massive boost with a 2-1 win at Farnborough last night.

It was their first victory on the road in the league and only their second success all season.

As a result, Gosport moved a point above Dunstable – and out of the sole relegation spot.

Catlin believes the victory can give his troops a shot in the arm and proved they can win matches.

However, the Privett Park outfit now have two tough games in succession.

Redditch are a top-10 side before they host leaders King’s Lynn on Tuesday.

The success at Farnborough, however, means Borough will go into the two games confident.

Catlin was impressed with his side’s all-round team performance at Cherrywood Road.

Pat Surace, who has returned from Bognor, had an impressive game alongside Eddie Wakely in midfield.

The Gosport defence were solid, with Ed Sanders delivering a stand-out performance.

Catlin also saluted goalkeeper Tom Price, who crucially saved a first-half penalty.

‘The penalty save was the turning point in the game,’ added the boss.

‘With the score at 0-0 it came at the right time.

‘When Tom pulled off his save we began to feel that it was going to be our night. We can go into our next couple of tough games with an added bit of confidence.’