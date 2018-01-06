Borough suffer heavy defeat at Royston

Have your say

Gosport Borough’s woes continued at the bottom of the Southern League premier division as they suffered a 5-0 defeat at Royston Town.

Three first-half goals from the well-drilled hosts left Alex Pike’s men with a mountain to climb.

Although the visitors improved in the second half, the Crows added two more strikes as they cruised to a comfortable win at Garden Walks.

Royston started the game in top gear and Scott Bridges almost caught out Borough goalkeeper Tom Price with a high lob in the first minute.

The visitors then had an escape when Josh Castiglione crashed an effort against the crossbar.

John Frendo netted the loose ball but was ruled offside.

The pressure finally told just after the half hour, however, as the Crows hit Borough with two goals in as many minutes.

On 32 minutes, Bridges and Castiglione combined well to leave Sam CORCORAN with a simple side-footed finish.

Royston powered forward straight from the restart and Adam MARRIOTT flicked a shot into the net.

Gosport had their backs against the wall and conceded a third goal five minutes before the break.

Bridges delivered the cross for FRENDO to slide the ball beyond Price.

Borough had the first chance of the second half on 52 minutes but put the ball over the bar.

But two minutes later, Pike’s side found themselves further behind.

FRENDO went through the centre of the pitch and rounded keeper Price, before calmly slotting the ball into the net to notch his second of the game.

On the hour mark the home side had two shots blocked inside the Borough area, before Frendo sent an effort wide.

The visitors continued to live dangerously, with both Frendo and substitute Josh Oyinsan hitting the post.

Borough were showing some improvement knocking the ball around, but their final pass lacked quality.

The home side were awarded a penalty in stoppage-time following a foul by Price.

MARRIOTT made no mistake to convert the spot-kick to make it 5-0.