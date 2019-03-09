Gosport Borough enjoyed little luck as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Tiverton Town.

The hosts enjoyed long periods of possession against their Southern League premier division rivals but couldn’t find the killer touch in front of goal to cancel out the visitors’ solitary goal.

With both teams taking their time to suss each other out, the first real chance of the game didn’t materialise until the 10th minute.

The opportunity fell to the visitors, but Levi Landricombe smashed his effort against the bar, with keeper Patrick O’Flaherty well beaten.

Pat Suraci had an effort sail well over the bar on 22 minutes as Gosport tried to impose themselves on the game.

But that was to be his last meaningful action as he was withdrawn on 38 minutes and replaced by new-signing James Cowan.

That meant a reshuffle for Craig McAllister’s side, who found themselves a goal down in stoppage-time at the end of the first half.

Tiverton were awarded a penalty and Landricombe stepped up to fire home.

After the break, Borough threatened to draw level, with Ryan Pennery denied by a brave save from the visiting keeper.

Captain Charlie Davis then had an effort stopped by the Tiverton No1, before his next effort just after the hour mark was blocked and cleared.

Borough clearly had the momentum on their side, but it was the team immediately above them in the table who came closest to registering the next goal. However, Josh Key narrowly fired over the bar.

The home side had an effort cleared off the line on 90 minutes - and with that their hopes of snatching a draw evaporated