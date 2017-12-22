Catlin leaves Borough

Have your say

Mick Catlin has left Gosport Borough by mutual consent with Alex Pike rumoured to be returning to Privett Park.

The News understands after a meeting with new chairman Iain McInnes and directors today Catlin has exited the club.

It is believed Pike was offered a joint-managerial role with Catlin, a prospect the outgoing boss was not willing to accept.

Fans’ favourite Catlin was appointed manager in September and guided the Privett Park outfit out of the Southern League premier division relegation zone.