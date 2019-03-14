Have your say

Craig McAllister knows exactly what Gosport Borough need in their relegation battle against Walton Casuals at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

They are desperate for goals after failing to find the net in their past three games.

Their league position worsened in midweek when results elsewhere sent Borough back into the relegation zone.

If they are to maintain their Southern League premier division south status Borough need to start winning again.

McAllister regards tomorrow’s contest against their fellow strugglers as a must-win game.

The player boss said: ‘This is a game we have to win and to do that we have to be better going forward.

‘In the last few games the goals have dried up.

‘That happens at times but it is vital that we pull ourselves out of it.

‘It is frustrating because earlier in the season it was one of our strengths.

‘Myself included, because I am out on the pitch. I must improve.

‘We can't keep relying on Ryan Pennery to get us all our goals.

‘Matt Tubbs, Tony Lee and I have to start finding the net.

‘That means getting more crosses into the box and shots on target.

‘Against Tiverton in our last game we didn’t get a shot on target until the 70th minute.

‘That isn’t good enough.

‘This is as big a game as we have faced all season.’

Borough have been hit by the recall of Josh Huggins to his parent club Havant & Waterlooville.

Huggins provided an experienced figure in midfield.

McAllister is actively looking for a replacement.

The home side have also lost Pat Suraci for the rest of the season with a broken foot.

Jordan Brookes has joined AFC Portchester and David Jerrard has left for Winchester City.

McAllister recognises it is going to be a huge battle to avoid relegation.

He added: ‘It is so tight at the bottom that it is almost certainly going to go to the wire.

‘There are only a few points between nine or 10 teams who are all involved in it.

‘We all have to play each other.

‘It is going to be a real fight.

‘All will slip up and it will be down to who can hold their nerve and make the least mistakes.

‘We missed a great opportunity against Tiverton and must make sure we don’t do the same again.

‘What we can't afford to do is let the teams above pull away from us.

‘We have to get this one right.’