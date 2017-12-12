Gosport aim to pile more misery on King’s Lynn

Have your say

MICK CATLIN is hoping Gosport Borough can add to the misery for Southern League premier division leaders King’s Lynn Town at Privett Park tonight (7.45pm).

The visitors were beaten 5-1 by Farnborough last time out.

They will be determined to bounce back.

But if the bad weather relents and Gosport can get the match played they will be hoping to add more pain for the leaders.

‘I saw King’s Lynn lose 5-1 at Farnborough and we have to be prepared to face the backlash,’ said Borough manager Catlin.

‘The Linnets went ahead early on but after Farnborough equalised the visitors fell apart.

‘That shows just how tight this league is because we beat Farnborough in our last game.

‘We know King’s Lynn are a good side and we have to make sure we stay competitive.

‘Like at Farnborough we have to be prepared to take the game to them.

‘We can take a lot of confidence from that win.

‘It shows we are gradually growing in stature and increasing our self belief.

‘This game is a bit of a free hit for us because most people don’t give us much of a chance of getting anything from it.

‘We will be going into the game looking to cause an upset.

‘It would be nice to string two wins together.’

The home side are boosted by the return of experienced defender Lee Molyneaux who missed the last game through work commitments.

Portsmouth loanee forward Matt Mayes is expected to make his first appearance.

King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse says his team will be ready for the challenge of taking on Gosport and trying to put their heavy defeat behind them.

He said: ‘It is no good going over the old ground.

‘It’s happened, we deal with it as a team and we now face the challenge of Gosport and I am expecting a tough battle.

‘I didn’t think they were a bad outfit when they were at ours early season and last midweek they won at Farnborough – I really need to say no more do I.’

In the Portsmouth Senior Cup AFC Portchester visit Hayling United and Fareham Town entertain United Services.