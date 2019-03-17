Have your say

Gosport Borough's goal drought continued with a 0-0 stalemate against Walton Casuals at Privett Park.

It has been more than 360 minutes since Borough last found the back of the net.

Player-manager Craig McAllister admits the lack of goals is badly hampering his side’s Southern League premier division south survival chances.

Borough remain in the bottom three and one point adrift of safety with seven games remaining.

McAllister felt his side had the chances to defeat Walton – but were profligate in the final third.

He said: ‘We had enough opportunities but again we failed to make them.

‘It was definitely two points dropped rather than a point gained, which is hugely disappointing.

‘Defensively we were excellent but let ourselves down in the final third.

‘We could have comfortably scored three or four goals.

‘It is nice that we are creating lots of chances and sooner or later we must start taking them.

‘We just need a lucky break where one bounces in off someone's backside.

‘Once we get a goal then the floodgates will open again.

‘The longer you go without scoring the more anxious you become.

‘As a result, you end up snatching at things when you need to show a bit more composure.’

In difficult conditions the game was never going to be pretty to watch.

Borough played against the strong wind in the first half.

Their best chance came when McAllister and Ryan Pennery combined well but the visiting keeper pulled off a good save

With the wind behind them after half-time, Gosport asserted themselves a lot more.

McAllister, Pennery, Sam Lanahan and Tony Lee all missed opportunities to break the deadlock.

Despite firing blank, the boss felt his team showed plenty of desire.

And he reckons a hat-trick of wins will see his side safe from relegation.

‘I can't knock the effort the players put in,’ added McAllister.

‘If we keep doing that then we will be okay.

‘We need to win three games on the bounce to get us away from danger.

‘Whatever happens we are determined to fight right to the end.

‘We have to take the positives and be ready to go again.

‘Every point is vital and it looks like going to the wire.’