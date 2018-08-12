Gosport Borough boss vows to bring winning culture back

Craig McAllister saluted a fresh start as Gosport Borough began the new campaign with victory.

And the Borough boss vowed to instill a winning mentality back into the club as he starts his maiden season at the helm.

A 3-2 Southern League premier division south success over Kings Langley saw a feelgood factor return to the club after their well-publicised problems.

Patrick Suraci, Ryan Pennery and Connor Hoare got the goals for their side but McAllister felt improvement was needed in his team’s performance.

He said: ‘We started the game very well and were the better side in the first half.

‘In the second we knew they were going to come at us and we sat in a bit too much.

‘But we defended well and dealt with a lot of balls into the box, so a lot of credit goes to back three and back five at times.

‘Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you play if you win but we still need to improve on our performance.

‘It’s brought great confidence to the dressing room, though, and we will get better.

‘We need to get a winning mentality back at the club after what happened last season.

‘That’s gone now and the win will drive the lads on.’

McAllister and his assistant Matt Tubbs are aiming to rebuild Borough’s standing in the game and have recruited across the summer with former Aston Villa and Southampton right-back Tom Leggett among those arriving.

McAllister added: ‘We’ve kept the majority of the squad and brought five or six in.

‘We are happy with what we’ve got but if the right one or two come along we’ll have a look at it.

‘When I came back to the club people were asking me why I was doing it.

‘I listened to what the chairman had to say and he’s someone who wants to succeed. I bought into that.

‘It will take time to turn people but we’ll get there when the wins come.

‘A lot of bad things were said about Gosport, there’s no hiding behind that but me and Matt are trying our hardest to turn it around.’