Craig McAllister admits family loyalties will go out of the window as Gosport Borough host Tiverton Town at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

The player boss finds himself going head to head against his father-in-law, Martyn Rogers, who manages the visitors.

It has the added spice of both teams being involved in the Southern League division one south relegation dogfight.

Both teams are on 39 points but the west country side have a game in hand.

McAllister accepts it is a crucial game for both teams.

He said: ‘There is nothing I would love more than to get one over on my father-in-law.

‘It was the first game I looked for when the fixtures came out.

‘I was hoping we would be higher in the table and am surprised Tiverton are where they are.

‘Under normal circumstances we would talk a lot and I would lean on his advice now and again.

‘No doubt we won’t be talking much this week.

‘Martyn has been managing for over 20 years and I have nothing but respect for him.

‘We all know how difficult being a manager is, especially at one club and a lot of credit has to go to him.

‘If I can emulate what he has achieved I will be more than happy.

‘Obviously I would love him to do well but not against us this weekend.

‘Hopefully we can both stay up.

‘This is a huge game for both of us.

‘I am sure there will be a bit of banter before the game but once the whistle goes it will be business as usual.’

Borough have picked up with just one defeat in five games but still have a lot of work to do.

In recent games they have been stronger defensively with Sam Roberts and Joe Byrne playing key roles.

It is going forward McAllister needs to see an improvement.

Borough have failed to score in their past two games not managing to get many shots or crosses into the box.

Josh Huggins will make his home debut after signing from the Hawks.

He impressed in his first game at Dorchester helping Borough force a 0-0 draw.

McAllister knows Borough need to be at their best if they are to get the win.

He added: ‘Tiverton will be big, strong and organised..

‘We will need to be at it and take our chances when they come along.

‘If we maintain the standards of recent performances then we will give ourselves every chance.’