Gosport Borough capture former Aston Villa and Southampton talent 

CRAIG McALLISTER is expected to unveil new signing Tom Leggett in Gosport Borough’s pre-season friendly at AFC Portchester on Saturday (2pm).

The versatile talent has been brought to Privett Park after spending last season at Basingstoke Town.

The 22-year-old has previously captained Southampton at youth level, as well as Aston Villa under-23s.

McAllister believes Leggett is a superb addition for Borough.

The boss said: 'I came across Tom last season when he was training with Eastleigh.

'Technically he is very good and will be a great addition to our squad.

‘He has been playing full-back but wants to move higher up the pitch.'

McAllister regards the next week as crucial in Gosport preparations for the new Southern League premier division south campaign.

He has just two games remaining to knock Borough's squad into shape.

Their final friendly is against Bognor Regis a week tomorrow at Privett Park.

'These next two games are massive for us,' added McAllister.

'They are against teams who are realistically close to what we are going to come up against.

‘Portchester will be physical and well organised and a good test.’

Meanwhile, Horndean host Swindon Town under-18s at Five Heads Park. Fareham Town welcome Moneyfields to Cams Alders (both 3pm).