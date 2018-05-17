Gosport Borough closing in on new manager

Have your say

Ryan Northmore is set to be named new manager of Gosport Borough.

The News understands the former Torquay United keeper will be unveiled as Privett Park boss next week.

Northmore, who holds a UEFA A coaching licence, has recently been coaching at Saif Sports Club in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 37-year-old began his playing career at Torquay, making 27 appearances before being released in October 2002.

He then became a full-time student at the University of Bath and played for Team Bath in the Western League while studying.

Northmore later joined Weston-super-Mare where he made almost 200 appearances at the Woodspring Stadium.

He spent 12 years at the Seagulls. During that time he served as the club's director of football and helped set up their academy and community trust.

Northmore will succeed Alex Pike as Borough manager.

He was sacked in March, with Rowan Vine guiding Gosport to Southern League premier division safety in a caretaker capacity.