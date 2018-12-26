Gosport Borough come from behind to beat Basingstoke 

Gosport Borough battled from behind to grab a victory over Basingstoke and move away from the Southern League premier division south relegation zone.

Craig McAllister’s side ran out 3-2 winners in a highly-entertaining game at Privett Park.

Borough introduced two new signings for the Hampshire derby.

George Barker returned to the club for a second spell from Staines, while Charlie Davis was given his debut after moving from Poole.

Borough made a decent start to the game, with Davis lively on his bow.

In the sixth minute the new boy cracked a long-range volley which went over the crossbar.

Denmead-born Sam Smart – who has been on trial at Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday this season – was a threat for Basingstoke.

On nine minutes he beat Matt Casey before putting in a cross from the byline, but the hosts cleared.

The game continued to ebb and flow, with Pat Suraci firing a shot just wide of the target in the 13th minute.

But it was the away side who took the lead in the 25th minute through Dean Stow.

His free-kick from just outside the box was too good for home keeper Pat O’Flaherty and found the back of the net.

Borough responded superbly, though, and were back level nine minutes later.

The ball fell for Ryan Pennery and the striker remained composed to slot an effort home.

Gosport went into half-time level – but only thanks to a superb save from O’Flahery on 43 minutes.

Both sides looked to grab a second after the interval and McAllister’s men took the lead in the 65th minute.

On his second debut, Barker turned the ball into the net to flip the game on its head.

But Basingstoke had their tails up and grabbed an equaliser shortly after.

There was to be more drama, though, and Borough regained their advantage 19 minutes from full-time when Suraci’s effort looped over the visiting keeper and into the net.

The hosts held on for all three points against their county rivals and will head into Saturday’s home clash with Hartley Wintney full of confidence.