Gosport Borough concede late in six-goal thriller

TEN-man Gosport suffered last-minute heartbreak in their 3-3 draw against Dorchester Town in the Southern League premier division.

The home side had Harry Medway sent off late in the first half.

But goals from Craig McAllister and Stephane Bombelenga had seen Borough twice come from behind before the break.

Jason Smith then put Borough in front 10 minutes from time – but the Magpies struck again in the last minute to earn a point.

Borough gave debuts to two new arrivals – keeper Patrick O’Faherty, who is on loan from AFC Bournemouth, and winger Jacob Rawkins, who signed from Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Eddie Wakeley returned from injury and Jason Smith was back after two weeks away working in America.

The home side started brightly, creating two early opportunities.

Medway burst down the left, McAllister laid back his cross and Pat Suraci fired a low drive straight at the visiting keeper.

There was no escape for Borough in the 18th minute after conceding a free-kick on the edge of the area, though.

Exeter City loanee Archie Collins curled a shot over the wall and into the top corner of the net.

On 28 minutes Borough hit back to level the scores.

Zak Sharp’s angled shot took a deflection and fell to McAllister, who drilled the ball into the corner.

Three minutes later they were reduced to 10 men.

Medway was shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident.

Five minutes before the break Ed Bastick restored the visitors’ lead with a shot high into the roof of the net.

On the stroke of half-time Bombalenga equalised with a stunning 40-yard shot.

Bombelenga sent a lob from the touch line bouncing on top of the crossbar in the opening minutes of the second half.

Collins did the same with a free-kick for the Magpies minutes later.

The home side were coming under increased pressure and Bastick sent a shot whistling past the foot of the upright.

Gosport snatched the lead 10 minutes from time, with Smith scrambling the ball in following a free-kick.

In the last minute Bowles snatched an equaliser for the visitors.