Gosport Borough in seventh heaven with win

GOSPORT BOROUGH are now level on points with Dunstable Town in the Southern League premier division after winning 7-0 against Frome Town.

Ben Wright scored four goals, while Ryan Pennery got a hat-trick.

The home side took the lead within 10 minutes.

Pennery passed the ball across the box to Wright, who slotted home.

In the 20th minute, the hosts doubled their lead.

Pennery received the ball from Wright and fired his header into the net.

The pair were back in action again for Gosport’s third 10 minutes later.

Wright crossed the ball into Pennery’s path and he converted his effort.

With the half drawing to a close, Pennery received the ball on the edge of the box, turned and slotted the ball into the right corner of the goal for his hat-trick.

The hosts started the second half with the same attacking force as the first.

In a good move, ball was played over the top to Pat Surachi, who was offside.

Five minutes later, Ben Griffiths floated the ball into the penalty area but it was cleared.

On 53 minutes, Borough could have got their fifth but the ball was cleared off the Frome goal line.

They did get their fifth on 69 minutes. Wright found the net from close range to get his second.

And he joined Pennery on a hat-trick three minutes later.

Toyosi Olusanya fed the ball to Wright who fired home.

Wright got his fourth and Gosport’s seventh in the 89th-minute.