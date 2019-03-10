Gosport Borough ‘not at the races’ as manager sees father-in-law take family honours

Have your say

Craig McAllister ended up second best in a family contest as Gosport Borough lost 1-0 against Tiverton Town at Privett Park.

It was his father-in-law Martyn Rogers who left with all three points in the crucial relegation affair.

A penalty on the stroke of half-time proved enough to decide the contest.

McAllister admitted his side got what they deserved.

He said: ‘We weren't at the races, particularly in the first half.

‘The way we played in the opening 45 minutes is just not acceptable.

‘There was no tempo and we failed to show the necessary desire.

‘Players need to realise just how important these games are.

‘Our first-half display didn't reflect that.

‘At the moment we can’t score goals and we didn’t look like scoring.

‘We didn’t get in any crosses or shots at goal.

‘It just isn’t good enough.

‘To make matters worse we then switched off from a throw-in just before half-time.

‘Their goal was a huge hammer blow.

‘That gave Tiverton something to defend which they did very well.’

The decisive goal came after Joe Lea handled in the area and goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty was given no chance with the spot-kick.

Borough finally picked up in the final 20 minutes but it was too little too late.

McAllister and Matt Tubbs both missed chances and another effort was cleared off the line.

A disappointed McAllister is looking for a lift.

He added: ‘The players need to realise that they are in a relegation dogfight.

'We can’t expect to just play for the final 20 minutes and get anything from games.

‘Players have to start the game in the same manner in which we finished it.

‘There has to be more desire to get on the ball.

‘All the games now are huge.

‘We must start winning football matches and at the moment it doesn’t matter how.’

McAllister’s side remain in a precarious position one point above the drop zone.

Borough face another crucial relegation contest against Walton Casuals at Privett Park on Saturday.