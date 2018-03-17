Gosport Borough remain bottom after loss

Have your say

IT WAS a dismal afternoon for managerless Gosport Borough who lost 5-2 against Redditch United in the Southern League premier division.

The home team named new-boy, former Reading and Hull Premier League player, James Harper on the bench.

Gosport went behind after nine minutes.

Jordan Mills’ cross from a short corner found the head of captain James Mutton who guided his effort into the bottom corner of the net.

On 22 minutes Pat Suraci had a chance but his shot went over.

Redditch doubled their lead two minutes later through Stuart Fleetwood.

The visitors then almost had a third, but it was disallowed following an offside flag.

Lewis Wright made it 3-0 on 37 minutes with a header, and there was time left in the half for Fleetwood to add his second goal and Redditch’s fourth.

Shortly after the break, Gosport bought on Harper for Charlie Ten-Grotenhuis.

On 58 minutes the hosts got a goal back after Ed Sanders fired his shot into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later Gosport scored again.

The ball fell to Ben Wright who whipped his effort into the net.

But any sign of a comeback was short-lived when Mills scored.

Borough’s afternoon got worse when Harry Medway was shown a straight red card on the 65th minute.

With four minutes left, Ryan Pennery was bought down in the box but Wright’s spot-kick was saved.