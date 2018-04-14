Gosport Borough remain bottom of table after defeat

Have your say

AN OWN goal and late penalty saw Gosport Borough lose 3-0 at Chesham United in the Southern League premier division.

The hosts took the lead after eight minutes.

Jefferson Louis powered his way into the Borough box and fired his shot into the bottom left corner.

Shortly after, Patrick Surachi could have equalised for Gosport after cutting inside, only to fire his effort wide.

The visitors pushed on and dominated the game after going behind.

A quick succession of corners saw Nathan Walker’s header saved and Rowan Vine’s shot blocked.

Vine had another good chance on 35 minutes but his half-volley was just over the bar.

The Gosport man was involved again when he was brought down on the edge of the Chesham box.

But his free-kick just before half-time was fired straight into the wall.

On 58 minutes, the home side went down to 10 men.

Goalkeeper Hafed Al’Droubi was given a straight red card after bringing down Toyosi Olusanya on the edge of the box.

Substitute Ben Wright’s follow-up free-kick went out for a corner.

Gosport continued to push up the pitch but Wright could only put his effort wide.

On 76 minutes, Chesham doubled their lead after Borough’s James Harper put the ball into his own net.

In added time, the visitors were awarded a penalty which was scored by Matt Bevans to pile more misery on Gosport.