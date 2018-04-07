Gosport Borough stay bottom after home stalemate

Have your say

RELEGATION-battling Gosport Borough had to settle for a point in a disappointing 0-0 draw against St Ives Town at Privett Park.

Neither side did enough to win the game that was lacking in incident and poor in quality.

Portsmouth loanee youngsters Matt Mayes and Jordan Brooks have returned to Fratton Park.

Ben Wright and Rowan Vine reappeared in the starting line-up after missing the defeat at Weymouth.

Defender Harry Medway was sitting out the last game of his suspension.

A foul by James Harper just outside the area presented St Ives with an early opportunity. Declan Rogers sent his 20-yard free-kick over the bar.

When Borough attacked, a tantalising cross from Ryan Case was fractionally too far ahead of Pat Suraci at the far post.

Ed Sanders made a crunching tackle to halt Tom Knowles who burst dangerously into the Borough box.

The hosts were struggling to get any forward momentum with the visitors doing the bulk of the attacking.

Neither side looked convincing in front of goal.

The game was showing signs of livening up at the start of the second half.

On 54 minutes a St Ives corner bounced across the face of the goal and away to safety.

In response Suraci sent a shot curling over the bar at the other end.

Knowles headed a clear chance wide of the target for the visitors at the far post.

Borough’s best effort came from Ben Wright who flashed a 30-yard free-kick past the post.

O’Flaherty had to parry away a firmly struck Rogers shot and the resulting corner was headed just wide.

There was another let off for the home side when Rogers missed an open goal.