Gosport Borough win secures place in division

GOSPORT Borough avoided relegation from the Southern League premier division after winning 4-0 against St Neots Town.

The Privett Park outfit had been battling against the drop for most of the season, but victory in their final three games means it’s Dunstable who go down.

In the first 10 minutes of the match, both sides had chances.

Dion Sembie-Ferris drilled the ball into the box for the hosts just before Borough’s Ben Wright won a header from a corner at other end of the pitch.

Then Ryan Pennery’s blocked shot sent St Neots down the field, where David Bridge’s header went just over.

On 19 minutes, Wright’s free-kick was saved by keeper George Bugg.

The home side almost took the lead in the 36th minute when a shot dribbled towards goal, but Ed Sanders was on the line to clear it.

With the half drawing to close, Wright put Gosport ahead after drilling his shot in the bottom corner of the net.

On 56 minutes St Neots keeper Bugg was sent off for a sloppy challenge on Pennery – and defender Jack Bradshaw was put in goal.

Two minutes later, Gosport took advantage and doubled their lead.

Pat Surachi deflected the ball into the net with his header.

The visitors continued to push up the pitch and subs Luca Wrightman put the ball into an empty net as St Neots’ unorthodox keeper rushed out.

Borough put the game out of reach after Joseph Lea scored their fourth goal in the 81st minute.