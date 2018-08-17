Gosport Borough working on the finishing touches

Gosport Borough go to Merthyr Town tomorrow looking to be more clinical in front of goal.

Manager Craig McAllister was very pleased with the character, determination and spirit shown by his team in their midweek 1-0 defeat Hartley Wintney.

The only thing missing from Borough’s performance was the finish to their good approach play.

But McAllister is excited to see the way his team are progressing in the early stages of this season.

He said: ‘We have got to be more clinical.

‘We won on Saturday but we didn’t create as much as we did in the second half on Tuesday. We changed the shape a bit and created a lot so that is a big positive.

‘If you don’t take chances you are not going to get anything out of the game but we deserved at least a point.

‘If my chance had gone in early in the second half I think we could have gone on and won the game.

‘The confidence would have been even better.

‘We had three or four opportunities and you have to score.

‘My chance was a half volley and it hit the inside of the post.

‘I was expecting it to go in but it rolled along the line and stayed out.’

Home team Merthyr play on a 3G pitch and so it will be a different sort of match to the one on Tuesday night.

McAllister feels it gives his players a chance to get the ball down and play in the right areas.

He added: ‘Merthyr are strong. They are decent at home, they are used to the pitch.

‘I don’t mind the 3G pitch. We are not new to this.

‘Good footballers thrive.

‘On Tuesday the surface was not for pretty football. I think the pitch at Merthyr will suit out players.’