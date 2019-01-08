Gosport boss: No time for family loyalties

Have your say

Craig McAllister is intent on causing family upset when Gosport Borough visit Tiverton Town in the Southern League premier division south tonight.

Home manager Martyn Rogers is McAllister's father-in-law.

But the Borough player-manager admits family loyalty will go out of the window for 90 minutes.

'We obviously want to go and win the game,' said McAllister.

'They have not been having the best of times recently and we must look to exploit that.

'We have to make sure that we start the game well and stay in it.

'They are a big, physically strong and well organised team.

'We showed at Weymouth and at Harrow Borough that we can win away from home.

'Also, we can take confidence from our good point at Poole Town.

'The players worked their socks off and have to do the same again.

'They have shown that they can produce the goods away from home.

'We need more of it.

Moneyfields are aiming to stretch their long unbeaten run as they host Paulton Rovers in division one south at Dover Road (7.45pm).

Another success will stretch their unbeaten run to 18 games and maintain the pressure on the top two.

'This is an opportunity to close the gap further on the leaders,' said manager Dave Carter.

'We are the only team at the top playing.

'It is only going to get more difficult as teams start to see us as a scalp.'

Dan Woodward and Brett Poate are injury doubts.

Carter has recalled Matty Simm from his loan at AFC Portchester and is looking to bring in further reinforcements.

Horndean host AFC Bournemouth in an attractive Hampshire Senior Cup tie at Five Heads Park.

'Whatever team Premiership Bournemouth put out it is going to be class,' said manager Michael Birmingham.

'They gave Eastleigh a lesson in the last round, scoring eight against them.

'So we know that we will be up against it.

'Our concentration will need to be spot on because if we switch they will only need a couple of seconds to punish us.'

Ash Howes is available after suspension but Louis Edwards is unavailable due to work commitments.