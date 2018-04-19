Gosport must put past pain to one side for Frome clash

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH face a massive task to lift themselves for another vital match against Frome Town at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

The south-coast side head into the final week of the season two points behind relegation rivals Dunstable Town who crucially have a game in hand.

The two sides meet in a match that could still prove decisive next Thursday night at Dunstable.

Borough’s chances were badly dented by their 7-0 home defeat by Kettering Town.

This left them with a vastly inferior goal difference should the teams end up on level points.

Coach Louis Bell admits he has a tough job trying to lift the team after their demoralising midweek defeat.

‘It is a massive task because no-one at the club was happy after getting hammered by Kettering.

‘Everyone from the chairman down is hugely disappointed.

‘Something has got to be wrong somewhere. We have to try to pick the players up.

‘Kettering were fitter than us, sharper than us and passed the ball better.

‘Not many of our team can come out of it with too much credit.

‘The problem is one of a lack of confidence and belief once things go against us. It has been like that all season.

‘We have to look forwards and get back to square one. It is important we put this behind us and carry on.

‘The players have got to have the passion to go out and win football matches. Against Frome we need to be a lot tighter and better organised.’

The surprise return of Craig McAllister failed to inspire Borough who found themselves totally outclassed and outplayed.

McAllister has been persuaded to return after walking out on the club six weeks ago to join Blackfield & Langley.

He and Nathan Walker, from Hamworthy, have been brought back in to try to give the side more of a presence in key areas.

Against Kettering the home side kept giving possession away.

As a result the defence found themselves almost permanently under pressure.

Bell is hoping McAllister will be available again for the final three games.

He is also waiting on the fitness of midfielder Sam Lanahan and striker Ryan Pennery.

Both could make a difference against mid-table Frome.

Bell insists the team will need to play better.

He added: ‘We have to try to keep the ball a lot better. If we keep turning the ball over to our opponents then we are going to be in trouble.

‘Everything has to be better and a repeat of our last performance is unacceptable.

‘Everyone keeps harping on about our one game at Dunstable. It can’t be that and we need more.

‘We have got three games to get it right.’

GOSPORT BOROUGH: O’Flaherty, Case, Walker, Medway, Sanders, Wakley, Harper, Vine, McAllister, Wright, Olusanya, Lea, Lanahan, Pennery, Flooks, Wrightman, Walters, Morris