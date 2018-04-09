Gosport need to be ‘braver’ at Dunstable

Have your say

Rowan Vine wants to see Gosport be braver at Dunstable on Tuesday in their bid to escape relegation from the Southern League premier division.

The match will go a long way towards deciding who goes down.

If caretaker-manager Vine is to ensure Borough escape from the threat of relegation his side need a win.

It is the defining game for Borough’s survival chances and for the future of the club. There is so much at stake for both teams.

A win on Tuesday will take Borough off the bottom and leave their hosts occupying the one relegation spot this season.

Defeat will leave Vine’s team five points adrift of safety with four games left to play.

The match is subject to a pitch inspection in the morning.

Borough have gone 19 games without a win and have only won two games in the league all season.

One of those wins, however, was 1-0 against Dunstable at Privett Park when Mick Catlin was in charge.

Vine knows his team will need to show a huge improvement on their last game if they are to stand any chance.

He was appalled by aspects of the 0-0 home draw against St Ives Town.

Vine said: ‘Despite the situation we find ourselves in as a team we didn’t look like we were desperate for the win.

‘If we had won it would have given us a badly needed boost to our confidence.

‘Instead it has probably had the opposite effect and knocked our confidence.

‘We have to raise our game not just for Dunstable but for all the others we have left.

‘After the game I wasn’t too kind and positive to the players in the changing room.

‘It will be interesting to see how they react.

‘Individual performances disappointed me as did the collective team performance.

‘I am passionate about the game and no harder on anyone else than I am on myself.

‘If the players representing Gosport Borough want to stay up they clearly have to do more.

‘They have to win games and 0-0 draws are not going to keep us up.’

Vine will be boosted by having defender Harry Medway back in contention following his five-match suspension.

Medway has been one of Borough’s most consistent performers this season.

He also gives the side an extra competitive edge at the back with his determined approach.

Striker Ben Wright misses the match as he is unavailable.

The visitors do, however, have Ryan Pennery fit again. He gives the side added pace in attack. His ability to run at defenders could prove useful.

‘The message on the coach will be to go and put on a performance that wins us the game,’ added Vine.

‘We have to be braver and the players know my feelings.’