Gosport stay positive for key league battles

ROWAN VINE accepts it is crunch time for Gosport Borough in their bid to stay in the Southern League premier division.

The next week could decide Borough’s fate as they face two crucial games.

Third from bottom St Ives Town are the visitors to Privett Park on Saturday for a game Borough believe they can win (3pm).

Then on Tuesday night Vine takes his side to Dunstable Town for the relegation six-pointer.

Failure to win either of these games will make it very difficult for Borough to survive.

Vine insists his squad are up for the fight.

He said: ‘As a squad we have shown that we won’t just lie down and accept relegation,’ said Vine.

‘We know however that we need to win games to stay up.

‘It is still very do-able.

‘Our next few games are ones where we are realistically targeting the wins we need.

‘We have to end our long losing run.

‘I thought we were unfortunate not to do that against Biggleswade.

‘The biggest positive was the passion and intensity the players showed.

‘They kept running right to the end in a bid to find a winning goal.’

The battle to avoid the single relegation spot couldn’t be any tighter.

Borough are three points behind main rivals Dunstable Town both teams having played the same number of games.

They also possess an identical goal difference.

Vine faces the task of lifting his side following their 5-0 defeat at Weymouth.

Borough know they have to regroup quickly with the opportunity still there to save their season if they can win the crunch matches ahead.

Vine added: ‘It was always going to be difficult at Weymouth.

‘We didn’t help ourselves by making individual errors.

‘That is something that we must cut out in our remaining games.

‘It is important we reset and prepare ourselves for the remaining challenge.

‘Against Biggleswade our game management wasn’t great for five minutes after we took the lead.

‘Overall, though, we put in a good 90 minutes.

‘We had a few chances but were frustrated by some good saves and desperate blocks.

‘It was a game we could and maybe should have won.’

The home side are boosted by having midfielder Sam Lanahan back in contention after injury.

Lanahan only lasted seven minutes on his return at Hereford after arriving on loan from Dorchester Town.

Vine is delighted to have him back in the squad.

He added: ‘Sam has good experience at this level and offers a terrific work-rate. He also has the ability to get his head on the end of things and score goals.

‘That is something that we have been lacking.’

Defender Harry Medway sits out the final game of his five-match suspension.