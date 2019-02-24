Have your say

An outrageous goal from inside his own half by George Barker helped 10-man Gosport Borough to an outstanding 4-0 win at Hendon.

Barker struck Borough’s second goal four minutes before half-time after Tony Lee had put them in front earlier.

The home goalkeeper came out of his area to head clear and the ball bounced just inside the Borough half.

Barker, spotting the keeper stranded off his line, smashed a first-time volley over his head and into the net.

Player-manager Craig McAllister wasn't the least bit surprised.

He said: ‘It is probably the best I've seen.

‘If anyone is going to score a goal like that then it will be George.

‘He has great technique and certainly has that kind of goal in his locker.’

Borough had just been reduced to 10 men three minutes earlier having had Mike Carter sent off.

Two further goals from Lee and Ryan Pennery after the break confirmed Borough’s superiority.

McAllister praised the work ethic of the players in gaining the vitally important win.

He said: ‘It was a game we had to win.

‘Our away form hasn't been good enough so we went into it with a different game plan.

‘We looked to go less gung-ho but that meant our concentration levels needed to be spot on.

‘The players managed that and after we went down to ten men they worked their socks off.

‘We kept our shape well and it didn’t look like we were a man short.

‘The players showed their desire to go on and win the game.’

Earlier Tony Lee had headed Borough into an 18th-minute lead after being left unmarked at the far post.

Carter then picked up two bookings in almost as many minutes.

Lee stretched Borough’s lead nine minutes after the break before Pennery sealed the win in the 71st minute.

The young striker closed the goalkeeper down and capitalised on his mistake.

The win keeps Borough two points above the Southern League premier division south relegation zone.

Borough face another important clash at Chesham United on Tuesday night (7.45pm).