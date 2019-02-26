Gosport Borough were dealt a late blow as their fell to a 1-0 defeat to in-form Chesham United.

Craig McAllister’s side still find themselves on the fringes of a congested Southern League premier south relegation battle as they shipped a late goal on the road.

That put paid to their upwardly-mobile form after three league wins on the spin, as the only goal of the game arrived two minutes from time.

It looked like the spoils were going to be shared and Borough were on their way to a hard-earned point against rivals who have being in impressive form.

But the late finish saw Chesham extend their unbeaten sequence to 12 games and the Privett Park side needing to quickly get back to winning ways against at Dorchester on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Horndean fell to a 2-0 home defeat against fellow Wessex League premier division high-fliers Bournemouth at Five Heads Park.

A goal in each half did the damage for Michael Birmingham’s as they came up short.

Zak Pickett hit the bar for the home side in the first minute but goals in the 30th and 68th minute did the damage for the visitors.

That leaves it looking congested at the top of the premier league table behind unbeaten runaway leaders Sholing.

In the Wessex League Cup, United Services suffered knockout heartache as two late goals sent them out at the quarter-final stage to Hamworthy United with a 3-2 loss.

James Franklyn and Harry Potter put the home 2-1 in front with 11 minutes left, before two goals in the final three minutes changed the balance of the game.