McAllister: Gosport Borough deserved more from Frome defeat

Craig McAllister insisted Gosport Borough should have got something from their Southern League premier division south defeat at Frome Town.

The Privett Park side fell to a 2-0 loss at Badgers Hill – although their performance was better than the scoreline suggested.

The defeat leaves Borough 12th in the table – although they’re still just four points off the play-off places.

McAllister was impressed with how Gosport knocked the ball around but admitted his troops failed to take advantage of their possession.

The manager said: ‘It took us about 10 minutes to get going.

‘For the next half-an-hour we played some of our best football of the season.

‘We knocked the ball around well and had plenty of possession.

‘Unfortunately we just couldn't find that final pass.

‘We needed to score a goal while we were in the ascendancy.

‘In the end we paid a heavy price for not doing so.

‘Just before half-time Frome broke away down the right-hand side.

‘The cross went past six or seven bodies and they ended up tapping it in at the far post.

‘At half-time we talked about keeping our concentration and not conceding again.

‘But then 10 minutes after the restart we gave a penalty away.

‘After that Frome just sat in and we didn't really trouble them.

‘There were a lot of things to be encouraged about but we are giving away far too many goals.

‘We were missing a couple of central defenders and I am sure once we get them back then we will be okay.’

Meanwhile, Bognor Regis rued missed chances as they were held to a Bostic League premier division goalless draw against Margate at Nyewood Lane.

Joe Tomlinson went closest for the hosts in the second half, forcing visiting goalkeeper Henry Newcombe into a fine diving save.

Despite Margate being reduced to 10 men in the closing stages, the Rocks couldn't find a breakthrough.

The Rocks sit fourth in the table, four points adrift of leaders Tonbridge Angels.