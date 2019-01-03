McAllister: Gosport Borough need to be at very best against Poole

Have your say

Craig McAllister is calling for greater concentration ahead of Gosport Borough’s visit to Poole Town in the Southern League premier division south on Saturday (3pm).

The player boss wants an improvement from the frustrating 3-2 loss at Wimborne on New Year’s Day.

That came after two wins over Christmas.

Starting off 2019 with a defeat was not what Borough wanted.

So McAllister is demanding they get back to their very best.

He said: ‘Our away form is nowhere near good enough.

‘At Wimborne we didn't seem to turn up in the first half.

‘We were much better in the second period, playing much better football.

‘In the end we could have got something out of the game and nearly did.

‘Overall, though, we probably didn't do enough to deserve to.

‘You can't give the opposition a two-goals lead and expect to get anything out of the game.

‘Players have to concentrate.

‘Our away form hasn't been good enough all season.

‘It is frustrating because we could have got ourselves up to ninth in the league.

‘The league is so tight it only takes a few good results to change things.’

Borough are without loanee Matt Casey for the next two games because he has been recalled by Pompey.

Joe Burne and Sam Lanahan remain injury doubts after missing the Wimborne defeat.

McAllister is hoping to have George Bennett available again after injury.

The visitors are looking to complete a first league double of the season after beating Poole 3-2 at Privett Park.

McAllister is expecting it to be tougher second time around.

The Borough boss said: ‘We will have to be at our best to get anything at Poole.

‘Poole are a good side with plenty of players who know this level.

‘It will be a battle and far from easy.

‘We need to put in a 90-minute performance because we are not good enough to turn the lights on just when we want to.'