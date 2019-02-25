Have your say

George Barker has added his name to a star-studded list of players who have hit wonder goals from inside their own half.

The Gosport Borough midfielder netted the outrageous effort in the outstanding 4-0 win at Hendon.

He struck his team’s second goal of the Southern League premier division south game four minutes before half-time.

The home goalkeeper came out of his area to head clear and the ball bounced just inside the Borough half.

Barker immediately returned a stunning shot over his head and into the net.

The likes of David Beckham and Xabi Alonso have famously scored wonder goals of this ilk and Gosport player-manager Craig McAllister lauded Barker’s effort.

He said: ‘It is probably the best I've seen.

‘If anyone is going to score a goal like that then it will be George.

‘He has great technique and certainly has that kind of goal in his locker.’

