New Gosport manager planning attacking style

NEW manager Ryan Northmore has pledged to bring exciting, attacking football back to Gosport Borough.

He believes that the blueprint he has along with chairman Iain McInnes will see the club go for success with a stylish brand of entertaining play.

McInnes decided a clean sweep was needed after Borough managed their great escape from relegation at the end of the season.

He appreciated the job done by caretaker managers Rowan Vine and Louis Bell.

However he felt a new man was needed at the top to take the club forward.

Northmore who recently returned from a year coaching in the Bangladesh Premier League fitted the bill for McInnes.

The 37 year old ex-Torquay United and Weston-super-Mare goalkeeper is under no illusions to the challenge ahead.

He said: ‘After being away for a year I was keen to come back to this country into a situation that suited me.

‘I was looking to get to grips with a good club with lots of potential.

‘My agent got in contact with Iain McInnes and I got a call to meet with him.

‘After some lengthy conversations we were able to come to an agreement and I am really pleased to be at the club.

‘The chairman wants to see exciting attractive football that will have him on the edge of his seat.

‘That’s exactly the type of football I want to see on the pitch.

‘I am not your typical non-league manager and don’t look to play percentages.

‘He told me the truth about the club outlining all the difficulties he had faced since taking over.

‘At first I wasn’t sure it was a good situation to go into.

‘Then he spoke to me about the way the supporters had got behind him and the club.

‘He also showed his passion about the potential he believes the club has.

‘We talked about how things could be built up and moved forward.

‘He showed he wants to do things in a professional manner.’

Northmore, 37, has been coaching with Saif Sports Club in the Bangladesh Premier League.

He began his career with Torquay United and made 27 appearances before being released in October 2002.

He became a full-time student at Bath University playing for Team Bath in the Western League

Later he joined Weston-super-Mare where he made nearly 200 appearances for the Conference South outfit.

He went on to be director of football there and helped set up the club’s academy and community trust.

‘My first job is to put a team together for next season,’ added Northmore.

‘It won’t be easy because the club has got itself a bit of a name in the last couple of years.’