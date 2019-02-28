No good feeling sorry for ourselves! Gosport Borough ready to go again at Dorchester

Have your say

Craig McAllister insists Gosport Borough’s self-belief remains as strong as ever ahead of their trip to relegation rivals Dorchester Town on Saturday (3pm).

Borough suffered a 1-0 defeat at Chesham United in midweek.

McAllister is adamant it won’t derail their fight to remain in the Southern League premier division south.

His side face some crucial games in the next couple of weeks against teams in and around them in the league.

Borough are two points above the relegation places and a point ahead of hosts Dorchester.

The player-manager is backing his players to handle the pressure.

He said: ‘We were gutted not to get anything from the game at Chesham.

‘A draw would have been a fairer result.

‘The game was always going to be decided by one mistake or at one set-piece.

‘That proved to be the case and unfortunately it went against us.

‘I couldn’t knock the effort of the players.

‘We defended well but weren’t our normal selves going forward.

‘To be honest it wasn’t a great game between two teams fighting for survival.

‘We have to pick ourselves up and be prepared to go again.

‘It is no good feeling sorry for ourselves because it is important to get back to winning ways.’

Borough have been dealt a blow with the return to the Hawks of loanee Mike Carter.

The midfielder has been a revelation in his short time back at Privett Park.

He has given Borough an extra bit of experience and a combative edge in that area.

Now they face the difficult task of trying to replace him.

McAllister admits that won't be easy.

The Borough player boss added: ‘Mike has been like a breathe of fresh air and it is a shame that he has gone back.

‘I have been working hard to bring someone else in but it is unlikely to happen before the next match.

‘It is an opportunity for someone to step up and claim the shirt.

‘Our next three games are huge with important points to play for.

‘In a relegation dogfight you have to be able to grind out results.

‘I believe we have the players who can do that.’