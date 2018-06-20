Northmore forced to quit as Borough boss

RYAN NORTHMORE has told of his anguish after being forced to quit as Gosport Borough manager without a ball being kicked.

The 37-year old was appointed by Iain McInnes just more than a month ago after coaching at Saif Sports Club in the Bangladesh Premier League.

The chairman replaced Rowan Vine and Louis Bell in the Privett Park hotseat. The duo led Gosport’s great escape from the Southern League premier division in a caretaker capacity last term.

Northmore was excited by the challenge at Borough.

However, personal circumstances make it impossible for him to carry on.

Northmore told The News: 'Saying that I am gutted doesn't even come close.

'I have been put in an impossible situation of having to choose between family or football.

'Last month I got married to Colleen, a nurse, who I met in Bangladesh.

'Colleen is Colombian and we wanted to return to Britain but it has proved impossible to get her a visa.

'The fact that I was out of the country last year complicates matters even though I have a contract of employment in place for this year.

'It is an extremely frustrating situation.

'We have had a number of top lawyers looking at it for the last few months but there seems to be no solution.

'The fact that I have been employed since the age of 16 and have a 21-year unblemished track record seems to count for nothing.

'I am deeply disappointed, frustrated and angry, that my wife and I can't be together in this country.

'At the moment in time I have to put family first.’

Northmore now intends to fly out to Colombia and investigate what opportunities are available.

'For me it is a bit like Brexit,' the former Torquay keeper added.

'I know what isn't going to happen but don't know what can happen.'