Now is the time for warriors – Gosport Borough manager sends out rallying cry

Have your say

It is time for the Gosport Borough warriors to show up at Chesham United on Saturday in the Southern League premier division south.

Player boss Craig McAllister is calling for courage and bravery from his men in what is going to be a crunch clash.

The home side are three points and three places above the visitors.

Two home defeats in the last week have seen Borough drop into the bottom three.

With teams above them having games in hand the situation is becoming increasingly precarious.

A win against Chesham could however lift McAllister’s side out of the drop-zone.

Borough were saved from relegation last season only because re-organisation of the leagues meant just one team went down.

There is no such safety net this season.

McAllister knows his team need to start winning if they are to give themselves any chance of staying up.

He said: ‘Now is the time for warriors.

‘We are in a battle and need players who are prepared to go to war.

‘It is vital we step up our game.

‘Picking up just one point from a possible 18 on offer since the start of the year is not good enough.

‘There were encouraging signs against Weymouth in midweek that we can do that.

‘It was certainly a big improvement on our Farnborough defeat.

‘We have to stop conceding goals at poor times through a lack of concentration.’

Borough have 14 games left to haul themselves out of trouble.

McAllister has maintained all along that his squad possess the quality to survive.

At times it has been a lack of application and inexperience that has let them down.

Against Weymouth they were in the game right up to half-time.

Conceding the opening goal in first half stoppage time took the wind out of Borough’s sails.

A second goal soon after the restart killed them off.

McAllister recognises it won't be easy on Saturday because the home side are in good form.

They have responded after being at the bottom of the table in the early weeks of the season.

The Borough boss added: ‘Chesham are unbeaten in their last eight games..

‘We are very much aware that our away form isn't anywhere good enough.

‘That has to change and it is important we get something from the game.

‘We are all keeping positive and upbeat because there is still plenty of football to be played.’

McAllister is still trying to bring players in to bolster his squad.

That is proving difficult because the type of player he needs either isn't available or costs too much money.

His other main concern is keeping influential defenders Sam Roberts and Joe Byrne fit.