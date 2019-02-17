‘Now keep the run going’ Gosport manager keen to cash in on improving form and extend good feeling

Have your say

Craig McAllister believes confidence is growing after Gosport Borough beat Swindon Supermarine in a hard-fought contest at Privett Park.

Goals from Charlie Davis and Tony Lee earned Borough a second successive Southern League premier division south home win.

It also keeps them two points above the drop-zone.

The player-manager feels his side are ready to push on from their recent success.

He said: ‘Now is the time to keep the run going..

‘The good feeling showed in the players faces after the game.

‘They deserved it because of all the hard work put in over the last couple of weeks.

‘The biggest test now is to show we can do the same away from home.

‘Our away form hasn’t been good enough and now we face three on the trot.

‘We must pick up points from these games.’

Borough led at the break against Supermarine courtesy of a Charlie Davis strike.

Good play down the right saw McAllister flick on a long clearance by the goalkeeper.

When the ball was laid across the 18-yard line Davis showed great technique to crash an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net.

‘We played some excellent football in the first half,’ added McAllister.

‘The players showed great confidence and belief.

‘Our passing was good and we fully deserved to be in front.’

After the interval Supermarine upped their tempo and put more pressure on the ball.

Borough struggled to find their feet again and sloppy defending allowed the visitors to equalise.

McAllister added: ‘We just switched off leaving them with a simple tap in.

‘To our credit though we dug deep and started to get back on the ball.

‘It was our turn to up the ante showing a lot of desire and fight.’

On 71 minutes Borough regained the lead following a goalmouth scramble.

Substitute Lee smashed his shot into the top corner of the net to seal another precious three points for the home side.

Hawks loanee Mike Carter played his first 90 minutes since injuring his ankle ligaments six months ago.