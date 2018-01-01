Pike staying positive despite homecoming defeat

Have your say

Alex Pike didn’t get the homecoming he was hoping for as Gosport Borough suffered a 4-0 Southern League premier division defeat at the hands of Weymouth at Privett Park.

Pike – back in charge for his first home game since being re-installed as manager – believes, however, it is not all doom and gloom.

His side were no match for the third-placed visitors in the end.

But the Borough boss felt his players competed well for good periods of the game.

‘I am a bit shell-shocked because I don’t like losing games,’ said Pike.

‘The game against a team as powerful as Weymouth probably came a bit too soon for us.

‘I was proud of the first-half performance that we put in.

‘We had a game plan and we stuck to it.

‘Unfortunately, we conceded right on the stroke of half-time.

‘We competed well for the first 15 minutes of the second half until we started to tire.

‘After that it was impossible to contain Weymouth, who moved the ball well and showed great rotation up front.

‘We know that we have to get fitter.’

Pike gave a debut to new centre-half Nathan Walker, who signed from Hamworthy United during the week.

Walker is an experienced figure having featured regularly for Dorchester Town in the National league South.

Other new arrival, youngster Corey Cherrett, from Sholing, also made an appearance as a second-half substitute.

Pike is determined to strengthen his squad even further before the trip to Royston Town at the weekend.

He is negotiating bring in up to two or three additional players.

‘There is no doom and gloom on my part,’ added Pike.

‘I believe we have the nucleus of players that I can build a squad around.

‘We know that we have to start scoring goals.

‘That is three games, three defeats and no goals in the three games since I returned.

‘At the moment it is a case of just trying to put small building blocks in place.’

Before the game the Gosport manager was wondering what sort of reception he might get from the home crowd.

Pike felt encouraged by his experience.

‘All the fans that spoke to me were really positive,’ said Pike.

‘Maybe all the dissenters stayed away.’