Point in the right direction for Gosport Borough

Boss Craig McAllister said the hard-earned 1-1 draw at Poole Town was provided a very useful point for Gosport Borough in the Southern League premier division south

Borough fell behind after 35 minutes but hit back quickly to level the scores through Ryan Pennery.

Five minutes before the break the young striker timed his run to beat the home defence before shooting past the goalkeeper.

The valuable point lifted Borough up to 15th spot, three points above the relegation zone.

Player manager McAllister was highly encouraged.

He said: ‘It is a good point against a good side who will be challenging for the play-offs..

‘We had to dig deep at times but showed greater concentration and resilience.

‘The players worked their socks off and showed that they can be men away from home.

‘It shows what we are capable of.

‘The players have to take a lot of confidence from their performance and look to build on it.

‘There were spells when Poole had us under pressure but that is always going to be the case away from home.

‘We could have nicked the win but then again so could they.

‘In the end I felt a draw was the fair result.

‘If our away form had been half as good as our home form we would be sitting a lot higher in the league.’

Borough are on the road again on Tuesday with a long journey to face Tiverton Town (7.45pm).

It is the second time Borough have made the trip this season.

On the first occasion the referee postponed the game due to a waterlogged pitch shortly after Borough arrived.