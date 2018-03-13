Speculation continues over Pike’s Borough future

Have your say

Speculation continues over Alex Pike’s future as Gosport Borough boss ahead of their Southern League premier division trip to Bishops Stortford tonight (7.45pm).

The Privett Park manager will miss the game because of personal reasons.

In his absence, assistant-manager Louis Bell, recently-signed striker Rowan Vine and Jay Keating take charge of Borough.

Chairman Iain McInnes intends to meet with Pike on Thursday to discuss the way forward for the club.

Pike was sacked earlier in the season by interim-chairman Iain Sellstrom.

McInnes reappointed Pike in December when he took over the club but Gosport have failed to win in 14 games since.

They remain rooted to the bottom of the division and are four points behind Dunstable Town with a game in hand.

Ex-Pompey striker Vine only made his debut for Borough last week in their 4-0 defeat to league leaders Hereford.

Now he finds himself helping to lead the team in their pursuit to avoid relegation.

‘It is a bit of a baptism of fire,’ said Vine.

‘I felt we showed enough in the first hour against Hereford to give us encouragement.

‘Against the best team in the league we were as competitive as we could have been.

‘What I saw out there was a young team prepared to put themselves on the line.

‘If we continue playing like that against teams in and around us then we will start picking up points.

‘Football is all about margins and minimising mistakes. We need to go out there, stay in the game as long as we can and then that gives us a chance.

‘Once we cut out giving away sloppy goals it gives us even more of a chance.

‘I know it won’t be easy because Bishops Stortford is a tough place to go.’

Borough have re-signed Ben Wright on loan from Basingstoke for the rest of the season.

The striker goes straight into the squad for the visit to Bishops Stortford.