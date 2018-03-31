Vine goal not enough as Gosport Borough denied win

Have your say

GOSPORT Borough were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Biggleswade Town in the Southern League premier division at Privett Park.

Rowan Vine put the hosts ahead on 75 minutes with a superb strike.

But their joy was short-lived, with the visitors equalising just four minutes later.

Borough gave home debuts to Luca Wrightman, Ryan Case and Toyosi Olusanya.

Young striker Ryan Pennery was still ruled out by a lung infection.

The visitors were forced to travel without a regular goalkeeper.

Despite having all three keepers on their books injured, the Southern League refused to allow them to sign a replacement.

The home side attacked from the start, with Pat Suraci sending a low shot narrowly past the far post.

Borough caused themselves problems on 16 minutes by losing possession outside their own area.

Nathan Hicks was presented with a shooting chance but dragged his effort across the face of goal.

Soon after, Patrick O’Flaherty produced a good save to beat away a powerful shot from Jack Bowen. The keeper then came up with an even better save to push away a Bowen header.

Borough felt they should have had a penalty when Olusanya went down in the area. Instead, the referee booked him for diving.

Ben Wright produced Borough’s best first-half effort with a shot from outside the area.

But stand-in keeper Craig Daniels pushed his shot away.

Wright had his firmly-hit free-kick headed away from in front of goal at the start of the second half.

Borough went close when Vine crossed from the byline and Wright planted a firm header wide of the upright.

Chances were coming for both teams and Robbie Parker drilled a shot past the post.

The home side were having the better of the second period but could not find a breakthrough.

But on 75 minutes Borough took the lead with a stunning strike from Vine.

He picked the ball up 25 yards out, burst forward and fired an unstoppable drive into the far corner.

Four minutes later the Waders were level when Connor Hall headed in a free-kick from the right.