Vine: Gosport Borough have the belief to survive

Rowan Vine drew breathe after Gosport Borough’s crucial win at Dunstable Town and insisted: We have the belief to stay up.

Borough took a giant leap towards Southern League premier division survival with a 2-0 win at their relegation rivals last night.

Second-half goals from Ben Wright and Craig McAllister ensured Gosport leapfrogged Dunstable and moved off the bottom of the table.

The two sides are level on 17 points with one match remaining but Borough have a better goal difference by two.

Vine heaped praise on Gosport’s performance at the Creasey Park Stadium.

The player-manager revealed confidence in the Privett Park camp is sky high after back-to-back wins.

And he is adamant they can make it three victories on the bounce at St Neots tomorrow and avoid the drop.

‘This was a fantastic result and we can now go to St Neots with the belief we can stay up,’ said Vine.

‘It was a brilliant performance and we were good value for our win.

‘After half-time it got a bit tense when a goal hadn’t come but I just told the players to relax and keep doing what they were doing.

‘In the end our quality came through and we scored the goals we deserved.

‘This is a massive, massive win.

‘The turn around in the past week or so has been great. I fancy us to go to St Neots in our final game and get something.

‘Football is often all about momentum and we have that. We have everything to play for and will be right up for it.

‘There is a belief within the squad that we will stay up. Now it is all about keeping that belief and seeing the job through.’

With so much at stake, it was no surprise the early stages proved to be a cagey affair.

The first real opportunity of the game arrived on 32 minutes for the hosts and Ed Sanders did well to head off the goal line.

Borough started to get on top and Vine combined well with Ryan Case, whose low cross was narrowly missed by Ryan Pennery.

Pennery had a decent opportunity to put Gosport in front in the 54th minute but his left-foot shot inside the box lacked purchase.

Pat Suraci was presented with a good opportunity from a free-kick but fired his effort off target.

Soon afterwards he was replaced by the experienced McAllister and Gosport clinched the crucial opener on 72 minutes.

Ryan Case headed a corner back into the danger area and Wright scrambled the ball over the line.

Borough boosted their chances of remaining in the Southern League premier division even further nine minutes from time with a second goal.

McAllister picked the ball up on the touchline, burst into the area and slotted his shot past the home keeper to wrap up the win.

With one game remaining, all is still to play for.

Gosport go to St Neots while Dunstable visit troubled Frome Town.