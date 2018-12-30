Wins against Weymouth and Basingstoke have given Gosport Borough blueprint they need

Have your say

Craig McAllister is convinced Gosport Borough can go from strength to strength in the new year.

The evidence suggests the main missing ingredient is consistency.

Borough’s shock win at title-chasing Weymouth showed what the side are capable of when they apply themselves from start to finish.

On Boxing Day they exhibited great character to come from behind to beat Basingstoke Town 3-2 at Privett Park.

McAllister knows he needs these type of performances from his team week in, week out.

It will be the key to a charge up the table.

Importantly he has been able to bolster his squad with a number of new faces.

George Barker rejoined the club from Staines Town and Charlie Davis signed from Poole Town.

Barker played for Borough in the 2015-16 season before joining Hawks.

He has also played previously in the Football League for Brighton & Hove Albion, Barnet, Newport County, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town.

Davis has a lot of experience of playing Southern League football with Weymouth.

Both players were drafted into the squad for the Basingstoke game and made a big impression.

Barker celebrated his return with a goal after getting himself into the right place at the right time.

The Gosport manager is so pleased to have them both on board and praised the impact they have had.

He added: ‘They are both experienced players and that is something we need.

‘Both of them are technically very good.

‘Apart from his experience Charlie gives us lots of energy.

‘George showed that, apart from his attacking qualities, he is also prepared to work hard, getting back for the team.

‘They have joined us at an important time.

‘We all know what we need to do to start getting up the league.

‘Any team that wants to achieve anything has got to be able to put a run of wins together.

‘We know as a group we are capable of doing better.’

McAllister will be hoping for at least three wins from their five games in January.

On Tuesday they visit Wimborne Town who are just two points above the relegation zone.

This is followed by a visit to Poole where Gosport will aim to complete a league double over their Dorset rivals.

That will also be the case when they entertain Weymouth in the following game.

After a visit to league-leaders Taunton Town, Borough end the month by hosting Farnborough at Privett Park.

McAllister will have a clearer view of where Borough are heading at the end of this period.