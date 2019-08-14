Have your say

Gosport Borough travel to Wales on Saturday in a bid to pick up their first Southern League Premier South away points of the season against Merthyr Town (3pm).

The Privett Park side started their campaign with an excellent 3-0 home win against Taunton Town.

Yet Lee Molyneaux's side came away empty-handed from their first away game against Salisbury following a late penalty decision.

The visitors looked to be heading for a well-deserved point but ended up losing 1-0.

Molyneaux admitted it was tough to take.

‘It was not us in the first half and we didn't show what we are about,’ said the manager.

'The second period was different and I thought we gave a good account of ourselves.

‘To lose the way we did was hard and it baffles me.

‘Our player turned his back and then the ball hit his arm.

‘It's swings and roundabouts in a season and some things will go with you and some against.

‘I felt a lot of things went against us.

‘There were also two nasty tackles in the first half.

‘It would have been a totally different game if the referee had set his stall out and issued the red cards.

'Teams know what we have got and some may go out to beat us up.'

However Molyneaux decides to set up for the trip to Merthyr he will expect his team to go and put in another big shift.

He is waiting on the fitness of one or two players who picked up knocks at Salisbury.

Ritchie Whittingham will face a fitness test on his hamstring.

Striker Matt Paterson got half an hour under his belt in midweek and Borough will be hoping there was no reaction.