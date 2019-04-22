Gosport Borough keep their survival bid in their own hands as Davis strikes late penalty

Have your say

Gosport Borough boosted their survival hopes with a nervous 1-0 win against Wimborne Town at Privett Park.

A Charlie Davis penalty five minutes from time secured the three vital points.

Borough will face a tense final day one point ahead of relegation rivals Walton Casuals who also managed a win, seeing off Kings Langley 1-0 and would have been set to go above Craig McAllister’s team before the late drama.

The home side named an unchanged starting line-up following their 5-0 win at Staines Town.

They included Pompey youngsters Matt Casey and Freddie Reed.

Tony Lee replaced Joe Byrne among the substitutes.

Borough made the early running forcing a series of corners without making them count.

Ryan Pennery looked lively up front and on 13 minutes forced a good low save from the goalkeeper with a a shot from outside the area.

When Wimborne launched a quick counter-attack Casey made an important tackle just outside the box.

On 22 minutes home goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty had to be alert to keep out a Luke Burbridge drive at his near post.

Sam Roberts had to stay strong as the improving visitors started to look increasingly threatening.

Ibra Sekajja sent a shot on the turn past the upright with Borough looking to increase their tempo.

McAllister missed the best chance shooting over after being set up by George Barker.

On the stroke of half-time Sekajja shot inches wide of the far post.

Both teams had chances in the opening minutes of the second half.

Franklin Clarke fired into the side netting for the visitors and at the other end Pennery had a shot beaten away.

There was a let-off for the hosts when Matty Oldring sent a header across the face of goal.

Borough substitute Tony Lee almost made an immediate impact with a swerving effort which was turned round the post.

The home side were given a big chance five minutes from the end.

Sekajja was upended in the area and Charlie Davis buried his spot-kick into the bottom corner for what proved to be the vital winner.

Gosport Borough: O'Flaherty, Casey, Lefleur, Reed, Roberts, Lea, Barker, Davis, McAllister, Pennery, Sekajja. Subs: Tubbs, Harding, Lanahan, Lee, Hoare.