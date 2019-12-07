Have your say

Gosport Borough were held to a 1-1 draw by Yate in the BetVictor Southern League premier division south.

Lee Molyneaux’s side got off to a flying start and found themselves 1-0 up after five minutes.

Moments after Theo Lewis fired over the bar in the opening minute, Rory Williams found the back of the net.

He linked up well with George Barker to slot home from close range.

The lead lasted only five minutes, though.

On 10 minutes Jake Lee rose highest from a corner to equalise for Yate.

Andreas Robinson came close to restoring Borough’s lead on 16 minutes, only to see his effort go wide.

Then it was the visitors’ turn to go for a second goal – yet this time they hit the post from a free-kick.

The game was proving lively, before Gosport upped the pressure before half-time.

However, Ryan Woodford, Chris Flood nor Williams could make the most of goalscoring opportunities as both teams went into the break on level terms.

The hosts had several chances to grab the lead immediately after the restart.

Yet none of them resulted in an elusive second goal, with Lewis’ effort – the last of the three – being blocked on the line by a resolute Yate defence.

Borough’s best effort of the second half arrived on 75 minutes – but once again it failed to deliver the necessary celebratory finish.

Matt Paterson and Williams combined well to set up the scoring opportunity.

Williams then had just the keeper to beat – and although he did so with a delightful chip over the Yate No1, the visitors were able to scramble the ball off the line to secure a point at Privett Park.