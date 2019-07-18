Gosport Borough manager Lee Molyneaux excited by visit of League One Oxford United to Privett Park

Have your say

Lee Molyneaux is excited by the visit of Oxford United as he continues to gel his new-look Gosport Borough squad.

The League One outfit arrive at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

That’s after Borough opened their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win over AFC Totton last Friday.

Molyneaux accepts Oxford will presen this troops with a totally different challenge.

The manager said: ‘It was nice to have got the first game out of our system.

‘I was pleased with how we did.

‘Against Oxford we may not have so much possession, though!

‘Regardless of what team they send they will be a good footballing side.

‘It will provide us with a good opportunity to work on our shape and getting into the right habits.

‘Hopefully we will become a little more creative as the players start to understand the strengths of each other.

‘The crowd and the atmosphere they created in our first friendly was very encouraging.

‘It will be nice to see a repeat of that again this weekend.

‘I played most of my professional football at Oxford and work with a lot of their staff, so it is a day I am looking forward to.’

Matt Paterson and Pat Suraci are both ruled out by injury.

Borough will include Hawks midfielder Marley Ridge in their line-up.

Molyneaux is weighing up a potential loan move for the product of the Westleigh Park side academy.

Borough begin their Southern League premier division south campaign at home to Taunton Town on Saturday, August 10.