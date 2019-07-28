Gosport Borough push Weymouth... Boss rues Moneyfields' attitude in loss to Hamble

Gosport Borough enjoyed a good work out in their 2-1 loss at National League South new-boys Weymouth.

Despite the first half ending goalless, it was the visitors who created most of the chances.

Alfie Whittingham went closest on 37 minutes with a cross that bounced out off the crossbar.

The home side took charge midway through the second period, however, scoring two goals in nine minutes.

Borough responded quickly and reduced the arrears within two minutes.

Joe Lea crossed from the right and Theo Lewis found the net with a header.

Meanwhile, Dave Carter was disappointed with Moneyfields' sloppy performance in their 3-2 defeat at Hamble Club.

The Dover Road boss rued the attitude his troops displayed against the Wessex League premier division side.

‘We looked a bit leggy and gave the ball away far too easily,’ said Carter.

‘There was a poor attitude out there because we were playing against a team playing a level below us.

‘We wanted too many touches on the ball and got caught.

‘Sometimes it is good to have a game like that to get it out of your system.

‘Mainly, though, it was about getting more minutes into players’ legs.’

Duncan Culley and Joe Briggs scored the visitors’ goals.

Baffins Milton Rovers and United Services fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the PMC Stadium.

Steve Leigh felt it was a useful exercise for both teams.

The Rovers manager said: ‘Both teams played some good football.

‘At this stage, it is all about fitness levels and style of play.

‘Georgie Way was excellent in the midfield and he is going to be a massive signing for us.

‘He has been around and brings great experience.'

Baffins trailed against the run of play at half-time but Tyler Moret struck with the equaliser before the game fizzled out.

Fareham Town romped to an 8-2 win against Chipping Sodbury at Cams Alders.

An early Matt Low goal earned Petersfield Town a 1-0 win against Infinity at Love Lane.

On Friday night, AFC Portchester suffered a 3-0 defeat against Blackfield & Langley at the Crest Finance Stadium.