Gosport Borough strike deal for Blackfield & Langley forward Liam Robinson

Gosport Borough manager Lee Molyneaux has boosted his attacking options ahead of next season by signing Liam Robinson from Blackfield & Langley.

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances for the Gang Warily club on their way to winning the 2018-19 Southern League division one south title.

The new Privett Park boss holds Robinson in high regard and believes he will add to the potency of the Borough attack.

'Liam is a clever, confident, intelligent guy both on and off the pitch,' said Molyneaux.

'In his job he builds training programmes for the military and he translates those qualities into his football.

'He can play in any attacking position, including wide on the right.

'His mentality is one of believing every time he steps onto the pitch he can score.

'Liam is very creative, quick and above all wants to be a winner.

'He can see what we are trying to put together at the club and wants to be part of it.'

Molyneaux is also happy to inherit Sam Roberts.

The central defender was the only player still under contract when the new manager was appointed earlier this month.

'I would have signed him anyway,' said Molyneaux.

'Sam is a great lad and a very good player.

'He is mobile, heads and kicks the ball well and makes few mistakes.

'Last season he was a key player at Borough and I am sure it will be the same moving forward.’

Molyneaux is determined to build a squad capable of changing Borough's fortunes.

For the past three seasons it has been all about battling relegation.

That is something Molyneaux wants to banish to the past.

It is something the club are hoping to achieve without throwing money at it.

'I am working with exactly the same budget they had last season,’ added Molyneaux.

'It is more about creating an environment where players want to sign for us.

'Not always is it just about money.

'The players who are signing for us want to be part of a winning set up.'

Ex-Hawks Ryan Woodford, Mike Carter and Theo Lewis along with Salisbury FC defender Matt Partridge have already been signed up for Borough.

