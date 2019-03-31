Gosport Borough suffer late heartbreak but remain confident they can stay up

Have your say

A last-minute goal condemned Gosport Borough to late heartbreak in their 1-0 defeat against Harrow Borough at Privett Park.

Borough, battling to avoid relegation from the Southern League premier south, looked on course for a vital point.

Frank Keita, however, struck in the 91st minute to keep Borough rooted in the relegation zone.

Once again Borough were left ruing missed chances as their home goal drought continued.

For Craig McAllister's team it was a fourth successive home game without a goal.

McAllister was delighted with all the other aspects of the performance.

The Borough boss said: ‘I felt gutted for my players afterwards.

‘We did everything apart from put the ball in their net.

‘Looking at the stats we had 16 attempts on goal and completely dominated the first half.

‘Unfortunately when you keep creating opportunities and fail to take them you are always open to a sucker punch.

‘That's what happened and it was hugely disappointing.

‘I can’t knock the desire, hunger and effort shown by the players.

‘Sometimes when you are at the bottom end of the league you don't always get what you deserve.’

Borough got on the front foot from the start.

Ryan Pennery, Tony Lee and debut-making Ibra Sekajja all fired in shots to no avail.

The promotion chasing visitors spent the majority of the opening half in defence.

When they did break out shortly before the interval Sam Roberts made an important goal-line block.

The second half continued in the same vein with both teams failing to make the most of their chances.

At the death however Harrow got a lucky break to grab the winner.

McAllister added: ‘It was a shot that took a deflection and fell to their striker six yards out.’

Despite the set-back the player-manager is convinced Borough can escape.

They are still only two points adrift of safety behind Walton Casuals with other teams in the mix.

McAllister is defiant about his the prospects.

He added: ‘We can stay up.

‘If we keep producing performances like this then we will be okay.

‘I think we need two wins and a draw to stay up.

‘The important thing is that it is still in our hands.’