Lee Molyneaux has added more experience to his Gosport Borough squad by signing utility Josh Huggins.

The Privett Park boss knows Huggins, who can play in midfield and defence, well from their time together with the Hawks.

The 29-year-old had two spells at Westleigh Park and made 14 National League appearances for them last season.

He also had a brief loan spell with Borough in the second half of the campaign, before being recalled by then Hawks boss Lee Bradbury.

Molyneaux regards Huggins as an important acquisition – and just the leader Borough will need if they are to challenge at the top of the Southern League Premier Division South.

'You know exactly what you are going to get with Josh,' said Molyneaux.

'Not only is he a quality player, but he is great to have around the squad.

'He has bags of experience and is a calm figure.'

Heading out the door at Privett Park is striker Ryan Pennery.

He’s returned to Moneyfields, after making the move to Gosport in February 2018.

Pennery was Gosport’s top scorer last season with 20 goals.