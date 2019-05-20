Lee Molyneaux reckons he has pulled off a major coup with the signing of midfielder Mike Carter.

The new Gosport Borough boss insists he is just the type of player needed to bring success back to the club.

Carter was set to play National League South football with the Hawks next season until the club announced they were going to train three mornings a week.

Having recently started a career in the recruitment industry he was unable to commit to daytime training.

That means the midfielder who spent time with Gosport on loan last season will be in the Borough ranks and a driving force for Molyneaux’s side.

The Gosport manager said: ‘Carts is a big signing for us and he epitomises what we are trying to do at the club.

‘He is a player I earmarked right from the start when I found out he was available.

‘His personality, work ethic and honesty are all traits we need. He will bring a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch. His character is infectious and rubs off on all the other players around him. Most importantly though he is a winner.

‘As a sitting midfielder he is a dream for a manager. On the pitch he is known for his no-nonsense approach and willingness to put a foot in where it hurts. He is, however, much more than that. People often underestimate his quality on the ball and ability to pick a pass. I am chuffed to bits to get him on board.’

Carter came through the youth team at Sholing and in 2013-2014 helped them complete a Sydenhams Wessex League and FA Vase double.

He moved to Gosport Borough where he spent three seasons before joining the Hawks. He suffered a knee injury and missed much of the first half of last season.

After surgery he returned to Gosport Borough on loan as part of his rehabilitation.

He featured in three games, all of which Borough won before being recalled to Westleigh Park.

Molyneaux added: ‘The fact we are starting to attract National League quality players speaks volumes to what we are trying to do at the club.

‘Carts knows what I am about and what I want the club to stand for. He knows that it is not just talk. It is exciting getting players of real quality to come and play for us in the Southern League.’

Carter joins another former Hawks player Ryan Woodford at Gosport Borough.