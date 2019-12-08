Have your say

Lee Molyneaux branded it two points dropped as Gosport Borough were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Yate Town in the Southern League Premier South contest at Privett Park.

Borough gave debuts to two former Hawks players - on-loan goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski and defender Dan Strugnell - but overall were way below-par.

‘Our performance was unrecognisable and we didn't look ourselves,’ said Molyneaux.

‘For the first time we didn't produce the standards that we have set ourselves.

‘You can carry one or two players but not five or six.

‘Too many of our players failed to turn up.

‘After the game, in the changing room, it felt like a defeat.

‘We scored early which, in hindsight, was possibly the worst thing that could have happened.

‘Maybe we thought after that it would all be plain sailing.

‘We allowed them to score a quick equaliser and after that both teams had plenty of attacks.

‘Most disappointingly, we failed to create too many chances.’

Borough, without the suspended Mike Carter and injured Marley Ridge, made a dream start.

Rory Williams fired them ahead with a fifth minute goal, his third in three matches.

The wing-back broke down the left, cut inside and tucked his shot into the bottom corner.

Yate levelled within four minutes, though, when Borough failed to clear a corner and Jake Lee headed in at the far post.

Both teams hit the woodwork and had further chances without adding to the scoreline.

‘We wanted the three points,’ said Molyneaux.

‘It isn't the first time we have failed to beat a team at the lower end of the league.

‘We need to do better in these games and get ourselves mentally right.’

Borough have a quick chance to put it right on Tuesday when struggling Dorchester visit Privett Park.

The Dorset side parted company with boss Callum Brooks at the weekend following a 3-0 home defeat against Met Police.

The Magpies are second from bottom with just three wins from 19 games.

‘We have got two more home games this week and I am looking for maximum points,’ said Molyneaux, whose men also host Harrow next Saturday.

Borough remain one place below the play-off positions, six points behind fifth-placed Taunton.